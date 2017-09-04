More summer-like weather for Labor Day

The ‘unofficial end to summer’ on Labor Day will be well-deserving of that title for today. Plenty of sunshine is once again expected for today. High temperatures are expected top out in the mid to upper 80s to the north, with low to mid 90s to the south. The northern areas will be slightly cooler because they’ll feel the effects of our next approaching cold front first.

As that cold front rolls through, it’ll bring an increase in cloud cover for tonight, as well as cool things down. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There is a tiny chance for a few spotty showers early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will see gradually clearing skies as temperatures only warm up into the 70s.

More sunshine is expected through much of the week, as temperatures will slowly creep back into the 80s leading into next weekend.