Much cooler weather ahead for this week

By Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • Turning cooler overnight
  • Fall-like weather this week
  • Continued dry

After a cold front pushes farther south, cooler air will filter in throughout the night as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s.

However, even drier air moves in for Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. That drier air will really cool off as we remain clear for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows will dip into the 40s for the first time this season for much of the region. Sunshine for Thursday with lower 70s.

More chilly nights ahead this week with only a slow warm-up toward the weekend.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s