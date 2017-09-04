Much cooler weather ahead for this week

What we’re tracking:

Turning cooler overnight

Fall-like weather this week

Continued dry

After a cold front pushes farther south, cooler air will filter in throughout the night as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s.

However, even drier air moves in for Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. That drier air will really cool off as we remain clear for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows will dip into the 40s for the first time this season for much of the region. Sunshine for Thursday with lower 70s.

More chilly nights ahead this week with only a slow warm-up toward the weekend.

