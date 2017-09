TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened on the edge of southwest Topeka early Monday morning.

A call came in a few minutes after 4:00 a.m. about a structure fire at 7316 SW 24th St. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.