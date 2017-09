TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting their 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk to bring hope, prevention, awareness and education to Shawnee County Residents. The coalition will utilize funds to spread the word about suicide prevention throughout the county.

The event is Saturday, September 9th at 8:30 am at the Crestview Shelter House in Crestview Park.