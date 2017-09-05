Armed robbery reported at Kwik Shop

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – An armed robbery was reported this morning at Kwik Shop, 845 Mississippi Street, at 2:19 a.m. Two white males entered the business at 2:17 a.m. brandishing firearms, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects then fled the business to the northeast. Responding officers were not able to locate the suspects. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477)