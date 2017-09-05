Arrest made in Motel 6 shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have a 19-year-old in custody in relation to a shooting that left one man dead.

Lawrence Police have identified one of the suspects in the shooting that occurred Saturday night at the Motel 6th on North 3rd Street. 19 year old Tyrone J. Carvin is currently in custody in Kansas City on a warrant issued for his arrest in relation to the shooting. Carvin also suffered a gunshot wound in the shooting and was treated and released from a Kansas City area hospital. Carvin will be brought to Douglas County to face charges of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

One of the shooting victims, 23 year old Cameron A. Hooks from Lenexa, died from his injuries. The other two victims were transported to area hospitals with possible life threatening injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).