Birthday-Sharing Cousins

KSNT Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Two cousins are more like twins after they were born hours apart at the same Wichita hospital.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Adrian Joshua Matthews was the first to arrive at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 at Wesley Medical Center.

Rick Matthews recalled that he and his wife, Vanessa Puicon, barely made it to the hospital before Adrian was born weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

His due date was still two weeks away. Just a few doors down, Rick Matthews’ sister, Elizabeth Matthews, also of Wichita, was in labor with her first child.

She had checked with her fiancé, Anthony Stronach, the night before. Their 8-pound, 10-ounce baby, Robin June Stronach, was born at 9:05 a.m.

Rick Matthews said of the cousins’ shared birthday, “What are the chances of that?”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s