Birthday-Sharing Cousins

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Two cousins are more like twins after they were born hours apart at the same Wichita hospital.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Adrian Joshua Matthews was the first to arrive at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 at Wesley Medical Center.

Rick Matthews recalled that he and his wife, Vanessa Puicon, barely made it to the hospital before Adrian was born weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

His due date was still two weeks away. Just a few doors down, Rick Matthews’ sister, Elizabeth Matthews, also of Wichita, was in labor with her first child.

She had checked with her fiancé, Anthony Stronach, the night before. Their 8-pound, 10-ounce baby, Robin June Stronach, was born at 9:05 a.m.

Rick Matthews said of the cousins’ shared birthday, “What are the chances of that?”