Boat accident hurts 3 over Labor Day weekend

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two boats crashed on Perry Lake late Saturday night. The crash sent three people to Stormont Vail in Topeka, but they are all expected to be okay.

Captain Dan Melson of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said alcohol may have led to the crash.

“The operator from one boat was booked into jail for boating under the influence of alcohol,” Captain Melson said. “An individual from the other boat was tested for alcohol consumption.”

In Kansas, drinking alcohol while piloting a boat is legal.

“You can have open containers and consume alcohol while you’re operating a boat, but you cannot be impaired or have a blood alcohol level over .08,” Captain Melson said.

The manager of the Perry Lake Marina Store, Mike Stanley, said it’s easy for people to drink too much on the water.

“It’s part of the whole boating experience,” Stanley said. “Get out there, have a beer, relax, you’re out in the sun. The next thing you know, you are impaired.”

Last year, 21 people were hurt and five died in Kansas boating accidents. Captain Melson said they are still investigating the crash. He says people boating at night need to make sure all their navigation lights are turned on to avoid accidents.