Controversial mascot up for discussion in BOE meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – USD 383 Board of Education will be holding a meeting Wednesday concerning the Manhattan High School Committee recommendations.

The meeting will take place at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is scheduled to be broadcast live on Cox Cable channel 20. However, since there have been some technology issues, the meeting will also be available through Facebook Live on the USD 383 Facebook page.

The Board will not be taking public comment on the committee recommendations during the meeting.

The following committee recommendations are scheduled to take final action by the Board:

Name the commons area at MHS west campus “Frank Prentup Commons”, with an exhibit about Frank Prentup and local Native American history, religion and culture.

Work with the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation to set up a student scholarship and/or a teacher grant.

Inclusion of local Native American history, religion, culture and contemporary issues in curricular and professional learning considerations of the district.

Develop a committee to assist and advise efforts of diversity awareness, educational equity, and reduction of racial, ethnic and economic prejudice.

Student Council consideration and possible recommendation of a mascot for the students to rally around, which is distinct from the Indian name and the image.