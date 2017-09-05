Drive-by shooting damages Topeka fire station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Fire officials say that the Soldier Township fire station at 600 N.W. 46th St. in Topeka was damaged after a drive-by shooting Monday evening.

Staff noticed a single bullet hole that went through an overhead door and a back window of the station.

Two people were at the station at the time, but neither heard the gun shot. They saw the damage a short time later.

Soldier Township Battalion Chief Chris Hamilton, who was on duty at the time, said he wasn’t sure why the fire station was a target.

“We don’t normally get shot at,” said Hamilton. “Unfortunately, this day and age seems like it’s getting a little bit more where people like to go and shoot.”

Fire officials say they were aware of other drive-by shootings in the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-368-2200.