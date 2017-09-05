Driver crashes into recently vacated building, in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man, that police say has a medical condition, crashed into a south Topeka shopping center. It happened about 1:30, at the Holiday Square Shopping Center, at 29th and Topeka.

Topeka police say the man hit the accelerator, after suffering some sort of attack, which caused him to jump the curb and crash through an exterior and interior wall of the building. Police say the business, that had been located in the building, moved out about a week ago. As a result, no one was in the building at the time of the accident.

The man driving the car was taken, by ambulance, to a local hospital. Police say the injuries he sustained form the accident were not serious. The man’s name and age have not been released.