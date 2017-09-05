Driver in critical condition after rollover accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a rollover accident in South Topeka Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 3300 block of South Kansas Ave. around 4:07 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a severely damaged, tan, four-door passenger car that had struck a building on the west side of the 3300 block.

We are told that the driver is an adult male, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Topeka Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the mangled vehicle. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash as well as the name of the building.

The southbound lanes in the 3300 block of S. Kansas Ave will be closed for a few hours while officers complete their investigation, please use alternate routes.

On the scene of a rollover crash on S Kansas. Police tell me the driver was just transported to a local hospital w/ life threatening injures pic.twitter.com/EDEz011fqY — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) September 5, 2017

The driver crashed into this S Topeka building. The building is right next to an AAMCO. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/PGg8OaVPst — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) September 5, 2017