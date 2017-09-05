First chilly night of the season ahead

What we’re tracking:

40s tonight

Several mild days ahead

Very low rain chances

Get ready for a fall-like night all across Northeast Kansas! Temperatures will be dipping down into the 40s for the first time since last Spring! These northerly winds will continue to filter in below average temperatures through Thursday. Our weather pattern will begin to change on Thursday as the trough that has been giving us this cool air shifts farther to the east.

We’re watching another weak disturbance that is currently just north of Washington State which should arrive Friday morning. This system will bring more cloud cover to the region for Friday and Saturday. Winds shift back from the south be Thursday which will usher in some slightly warmer temperatures by Friday. Though temperatures will rise a bit, we still expect highs in the lower 80s (slightly below average) for the rest of your KSNT Storm Track 7-Day Forecast.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller