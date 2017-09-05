Georgia man says he was abducted and left at Rocky Ford Fishing area

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Georgia man says he was taken from Geary County, against his will, and ended-up at the Rocky Ford Fishing area.

Pottawatomie Sheriff’s deputies and Riley County police say 27-year-old Josh Bearden, was taken to a local hospital early Monday morning, with unspecified injuries. They say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say Bearden told them he received his injuries during an altercation with two men, who he didn’t know. He said the two took him from Geary County, against his will, and left him at the Rocky Ford Fishing area before taking off in his white, 1997 Dodge Dakota. Investigators say the vehicle has Georgia license plates RGH3041