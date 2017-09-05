Gun found in bathroom at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The deputy police chief for KU Public Safety says a weapon was found in a bathroom in Wescoe Hall.

Deputy Police Chief James Anguiano said the unattended gun was taken out of a fourth floor bathroom late Tuesday morning.   

Anguiano said he could say what type of gun it was or whether it was loaded.  Authorities are now trying to determine who owns the gun.

According to Anguiano, leaving the gun unattended is not treated as a criminal offense, but the owner could face disciplinary charges from the university.

 

