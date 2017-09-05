Kansas game wardens return from Houston

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Game wardens from across the state are back in Kansas after spending nearly a week in Houston. A team from Kansas was deployed to the Houston area on Thursday. Using air boats, the team traveled through some of Houston’s hardest hit areas, documenting who had and had not evacuated.

“There was some places where the water was in the first level, but the people were staying in the upper level and didn’t want to leave,” said Ryan Smidt, a game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Smidt said they were making an official list of who was still in the area. This will be used if the state or local government decides to evacuate the area.

While Smidt has experienced missions like this before, some of his team were shocked by the level of destruction.

“It was just a normal functioning city until pretty soon you go over the next overpass and you’re essentially in a lake. Being from Kansas I’ve never seen that amount of water where it’s not supposed to be,” said Game Warden Travis Schulte.

This was Schulte’s first FEMA related response. He said in some areas the flood waters were above any address markings in the neighborhood. In those cases, he said they had to write down a brief explanation of where the houses were located.

Smidt said he was surprised by the spirit of the people affected.

“They were asking us what do we need or if we needed something from them when we were supposed to go in to help them,” said Schulte.

Now that Smidt and Schulte are back in Kansas, Hurricane Irma is threatening to hit the east coast. They both agree that they’ll most likely be deployed if the state is asked.

“Only time will tell, I guess if it’s bad enough then they’re going to need all the help they can get and I’m sure we’d probably send somebody,” said Smidt.

“We’re ready to go again. We saw the impact that even just our 14 officers, 15 officers that went down there made and we would gear up and head down there in a second if we could,” said Schulte.

While it’s unclear if Kansas will help with Irma, both wardens said that groups from eastern states that were in Houston were allowed to head home before they’re sent to help with Hurricane Irma.