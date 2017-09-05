KU’s Bill Self discusses upcoming Hall of Fame induction

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – On Friday, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

During his 24-year head coaching career (entering his 14th season with the Jayhawks) Self has compiled a (623-193) overall record.

He’s led his teams to 19-straight 23-win seasons and has been named the Conference Coach of the Year eight times.

Self has one national championship under his belt (2008) and has won more regular-season Big 12 titles (13) than he has home losses (10 inside Allen Fieldhouse).

“The reason I have a chance to go into The Hall is because I coach at Kansas,” said Self. “Let’s be real, you’re at this place where there’s so much attention and history and everybody that has coached here has had unparalleled success.”

