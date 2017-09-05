Mother of boy found in concrete named in order

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – Authorities suspect a child whose body was found encased in concrete in a Wichita rental home was the son of a woman named in an order seeking to protect the boy from abuse.

Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said Tuesday that the body found Saturday in the rental home is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer.

KSNW-TV is Wichita is also reporting the boy is the grandson of former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer. He released the following statement about the death of his 3-year-old grandson, Evan Brewer today.“We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan. We can not begin to make sense of this tragedy but are thankful the suspects are in custody. We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.”

Gilmore says state welfare officials investigated reports this year that Evan was being abused. Authorities unsuccessfully attempted to serve a protection from abuse order with his mother, Miranda Miller, who Gilmore says was “alluding” law enforcement.

Her attorney, Julia Craft, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Miller was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody and her boyfriend on an unrelated charge. Neither is charged in the boy’s death.