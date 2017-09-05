Pain at the pump continues for local Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gas prices are at a high for the year and continue to rise in Northeast Kansas and across the country.

According to AAA, Tuesday’s national average for regular fuel is $2.65 a gallon. That’s up $0.25 from last week’s average of $2.40.

Across Kansas, the average is $2.49 a gallon for regular fuel. That’s up $0.26 from last week’s average of $2.23.

In Topeka, the increase in price per gallon for regular fuel has been greater than both the national and state average. The increase is from $2.20 to $2.49.

However, the rise in gas prices is a problem people say they just have to cope with.

“I mean if I need gas, I gotta get it. So, if the prices are high, it doesn’t matter,” said Vershon Moore. “You gotta get gas, that’s the only way you can get around.”

The increase in fuel prices can partially be due to the holiday weekend, but many do feel hopeful about it soon going down.

“I think come Wednesday, Thursday it will go down a little bit,” said Daryl Coffman. “It was just kind of a perfect storm type deal with the hurricane and Labor Day weekend that it kind of gouged up pretty quick, so yeah I think it will come down, hopefully.”

