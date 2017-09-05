‘Situation’ at Norton Correctional Facility

By Published: Updated:

NORTON, Kan. (KAKE) – State corrections officials confirmed late Tuesday night that a “situation” had developed inside the Norton Correctional Facility. Several callers to KAKE News quoted inmates as calling it a “riot.”

Samir Arif with the Kansas Department of Corrections told KAKE News it was a “situation,” but no further details were immediately available.

The Kansas Department of Corrections website says the Norton facility had a capacity of 835 adult male inmates as of the end of 2013. This included a satellite unit in Stockton.

The Public Employee Union for Kansas Executive Branch Employees sent out this tweet just after 11:00 p.m.:

KSNT News is working to gather more information at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s