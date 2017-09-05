‘Situation’ at Norton Correctional Facility

NORTON, Kan. (KAKE) – State corrections officials confirmed late Tuesday night that a “situation” had developed inside the Norton Correctional Facility. Several callers to KAKE News quoted inmates as calling it a “riot.”

Samir Arif with the Kansas Department of Corrections told KAKE News it was a “situation,” but no further details were immediately available.

The Kansas Department of Corrections website says the Norton facility had a capacity of 835 adult male inmates as of the end of 2013. This included a satellite unit in Stockton.

The Public Employee Union for Kansas Executive Branch Employees sent out this tweet just after 11:00 p.m.:

Huge riot broken out at Norton Correctional Facility. Buildings are burning and some inmates have gotten weapons. #ksleg @APjdhanna — KOSE Union (@KOSE_Union) September 6, 2017

