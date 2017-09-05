Vargas struggles, Royals rocked by Tigers

By Published:
Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas sits on the bench against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – JaCoby Jones and John Hicks hit two home runs and the Detroit Tigers had six homers in all in a 13-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez threw only five pitches and was knocked out of the game in the first inning after getting hit by Whit Merrifield’s single in the right leg. Sanchez, who was charged with one earned run when Merrifield later scored, left the game with a calf injury.

Reliever Myles Jaye (1-0) replaced Sanchez and pitched 2 1/3 innings. He allowed one hit, two walks and a wild pitch, leaving in the third inning with the Tigers holding a 7-1 lead.

Jason Vargas (14-10) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs and six hits, a walk and a hit batter in two innings of work.

