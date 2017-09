POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Pottawatomie Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what caused a tractor to overturn and land on a man.

The incident happened  Sunday, just after 11:00 a.m., on Bigelow Road, near K13. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 50-year-old Loren Deters, of rural Westmoreland, under the overturned tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor had pulling a hay trailer, when the accident happened.