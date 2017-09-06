2 taken to hospital following crash on I-70 near Maple Hill

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News at 9:51 a.m. a semi was jack-knifed, blocking both lanes of westbound I-70 near the Maple Hill exit in Wabaunsee County.

KHP reports a 2014 Toyota Tundra was stopped on the interstate due to the blockage and was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima in the rear.

The driver of both vehicles were not injured, however two people in the Nissan were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries.

KHP says everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

The scene is now clear. No word on what caused the driver of the white car to slam into the truck. — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) September 6, 2017

This caused traffic to be backed up on I-70 westbound near Maple Hill for almost an hour. Injuries were reported. One was taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/SeD3WA7nmr — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) September 6, 2017

A semi was jack-knifed on the road. A truck slowed down and a white car behind it crashed into the back of the truck causing an accident pic.twitter.com/5BcjmTdUl2 — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) September 6, 2017