Another long stretch of incredible weather expected

We’re tracking yet another prolonged stretch of very nice weather. Fall is just over two weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Mother Nature from flinging some of that cooler, tranquil weather our direction. We had some see-your-breath type weather this morning with lows in the 40s and we can expect the same tonight! Pumpkin spice everything on grocery store shelves, cool nights, calm weather… the only thing missing is changing leaf colors. We’ll slowly warm things back up heading into the weekend, but as summer comes to a close – cooler days (and nights) will become more and more common.

As we alluded to above – plan on lots of sunshine over the next 7-10 days. In other words, no real chances for rain anytime soon. The farmers are still longing for some late growing season moisture, but our overall weather pattern remains pretty boring here in the Central Plains. The big national weather story is (of course) Hurricane Irma and where exactly she’s headed. Just another example as to why we’re incredibly lucky living in a land-locked state. Of course, our thoughts and prayers are with Florida and the southeast US over the next several days as the major hurricane takes aim. It isn’t always the case, but a general rule of thumb is when major tropical storm system head for the eastern seaboard in the Atlantic, we typically see fairly calm weather here in Northeast Kansas. It happened with Harvey last week and it will be the case again with Irma later this week. Clear as a bell and sunshine as far as the eye can see – here at home.

Longer range computer models suggest a little bit of warming with a brief 20% sprinkle chance heading into the weekend. We’ll go from highs in the 70s today, to the middle 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 85°. So despite temps rising nearly 10° over the span of 4 days, lower/middle 80s are right where we should be for early September. Morning lows in the 40s will slowly rise up into the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout this stretch too. This weekend won’t be humid, but it our air won’t nearly be as dry as it will be today. We’ll keep our eyes out for any changes to this rather boring forecast – stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this nice weather settles in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert