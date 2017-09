PARKER, Col. (KUSA) – A horse broke free near Parker, Colorado Monday morning, stopping traffic and putting drivers in harms way.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the frightened mare and watched as she almost ran onto E470.

“It was pretty chaotic,” said the South Metro Public Information Officer, Eric Hurst. “There were cars all over the place, there were people in and out of traffic, and it was very, very unsafe.”