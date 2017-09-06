Former Shawnee County detective pleads guilty to interfering with law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County Sheriff’s detective has pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of interfering with law enforcement.

Erin Marie Thompson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was on August 30, 2017 after nearly two years of paid administrative leave. It’s not known whether she was fired or resigned.

Thompson, 41, will serve four days in Wabaunsee County jail from September 15 to September 19 and serve two years of probation and pay $5,000.

Prosecutors say while working as a detective she lied about two interview she conducted in 2014. Thompson claimed to talk to or attempt to talk to people in arrest affidavits that prosecutors alleged she never met. One accusation involves a possible alibi witness who was in the Shawnee County Jail at the time.

Thompson worked on more than 600 cases.

