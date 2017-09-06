Former Shawnee County detective pleads guilty to interfering with law enforcement

By and Published: Updated:
Courtesy : Shawnee County Jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County Sheriff’s detective has pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of interfering with law enforcement.

Erin Marie Thompson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was on August 30, 2017 after nearly two years of paid administrative leave. It’s not known whether she was fired or resigned.

Thompson, 41, will serve four days in Wabaunsee County jail from September 15 to September 19 and serve two years of probation and pay $5,000.

Prosecutors say while working as a detective she lied about two interview she conducted in 2014. Thompson claimed to talk to or attempt to talk to people in arrest affidavits that prosecutors alleged she never met. One accusation involves a possible alibi witness who was in the Shawnee County Jail at the time.

Thompson worked on more than 600 cases.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s