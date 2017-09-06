KSNT and Red Cross raise more than $10,000 in donations for Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Red Cross and KSNT News asked for your donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, and you responded.

Thanks to the generosity of Northeast Kansans, as of 10:40 p.m., KSNT was able to raise $10,450 for the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

The money raised during Wednesday’s telethon will go directly to Harvey relief. It will help pay to house and feed volunteers sent to the Houston area, as well as for supplies and essentials for those affected by the hurricane.

Andrea Conlee, a Red Cross volunteer, said helping disaster victims is about more than material objects, it’s about the mental affects of a disaster.

“People really need to be able to tell their story. They’ve lost everything,” Conlee said. “They’ve lost their pictures, their home, their blankets, their pets sometimes and it’s just really important for us to be there and set-up those shelters and listen to those stories.”

Although Houston remains an active disaster area, the Red Cross is already gearing up to help possible victims of Hurricane Irma.