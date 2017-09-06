Local attorney looking at old cases involving former detective Erin Thompson

Related Coverage Former Shawnee County detective pleads guilty to interfering with law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– After nearly two years of paid leave and felony charges of perjury, former Shawnee County detective Erin Thompson walked into the Shawnee County Courthouse Wednesday pleading guilty to interfering with law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor.

“Which means she made false report to a law enforcement agency intending that they would rely on that in some fashion,” Topeka trail attorney Joe Huerter said.

Thompson will serve four days in the Wabaunsee County Jail, along with two years probation and a $5,000 fine.

Huerter said it goes beyond that.

“You run into the problem that because of what it involves, anything she ever said, anything she would ever testify to there would be some question to whether her words should be believed,” he said.

Huerter said he’s tried several cases that Thompson was involved in. He said he’ll be taking another look at those files to see if there’s an opportunity for a new trial.

“We’ll try to communicate with the clients to let them know what’s out there,” he said. “Particularly if we find something where we see that she was a major part of the investigation.”

Thompson will report to jail on September 15. Her job with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s department ended last week. It’s not clear whether she was fired or resigned.

KSNT tried to contact both Thompson and her attorney, neither returned our calls.