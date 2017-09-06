Local clinics prepare for approaching flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Grab your Kleenex and chicken noodle soup, flu season is right around the corner.

Tuesday, various Cotton O’Neil clinics in Topeka started their yearly walk-in flu vaccinations.

Influenza, also known as the flu, is an airborne illness that can be prevented.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from the flu.

CDC said older people, very young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions are more vulnerable to serious flu complications. CDC said anyone older than 6 months is encouraged to get vaccinated.

“The major efforts to get people immunized are gearing up. There will be drive thru clinics, the pharmacies that provide influenza vaccines they have it, and again they’ll probably be advertising it to the public so I would say try to get it before the end of October,” said Dr. Clifton Jones, Chair Of Infection Control Committee, Stormont Vail.

Flu season typically lasts from October to sometimes as late as May. Jones said he encourages people to get the vaccine now, because there is an increased number of cases of the flu towards the end of October and early November.

For the second year in a row, CDC is not listing flu-mist on their recommended vaccine list.

Doctors are stressing that if you are sick or showing symptoms, you should stay home from work or school.

If you’re interested in getting a flu shot, Cotton O’Neil Clinics are offering various days and times for walk-in patients.

Cotton O’Neil Noto, Cotton O’Neil North and Cotton O’Neil Midtown have walk in flu vaccines available on weekdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cotton O’Neil North and Cotton O’Neil Midtown have walk in flu vaccines available on weekends from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

You do not need to be a Cotton O’Neil patient to get a flu shot. They are available for patients 6 months and older.