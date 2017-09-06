Man recognized for saving scout from drowning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who saved a boy from drowning received an award for his heroism Wednesday. Scott Schultz went rafting with his son’s scout troop during a trip to Yellowstone two years ago.

The raft they were in capsized and a scout got his foot stuck in some underwater roots. Schultz acted quickly to save the boy from drowning.

“I reached down and pulled as hard as I could, and pulled him out, through the roots and into the raft,” Schultz said. “He lost a water shoe out of the deal, but he was ok.”

Schultz and their guide found the scouts safe on the bank down the river. The Topeka City of Character and the Kansas Character Recognition Council of Topeka/Shawnee County gave Schultz their Champion of Character award.

The parents of the scout Schultz saved nominated him for the award. Anyone can make a nomination by filling out a form at the Topeka City of Character website.