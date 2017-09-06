Man taken to hospital after Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department reports they are on the scene of a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Police reported the incident just before 2:45 p.m. They said it happened in the 100 block of West 14th Street.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been taken from the scene by helicopter with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Lawrence Police are continuing to investigate this incident. They said the suspect is known to the victim and that there is no known threat to the community at this time.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.