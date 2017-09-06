More sunny and dry weather on the way

What we’re tracking:

Cool temperatures through Thursday

Dry conditions for the next several days

Average temperatures return for the weekend

This morning, we saw temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s for most of our region! The coolest temperatures of the season! Temperatures only reached the mid 70s today which is well below average for this time of year. Thursday will be similar with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

We still expect a slight pattern shift by the eve of the weekend. The air mass that has delivered our unseasonably cool temperatures this week will shift to the east. Winds are forecast to shift to the southwest by tomorrow night. These southerly winds will help usher in average temperatures by Friday.

We’re tracking a very weak disturbance currently located over northern Montana. This next system will arrive by Friday morning. As a result, we’ll see increased cloud cover and a very low rain chance by Friday evening. A warm and dry trend will return on Saturday and will last for the foreseeable future.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller