TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been transported to Stormont Vail with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 75 and US Highway 24.

Police conducted heavy traffic control, but there were no lane closures. Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

KSNT News will update this story with more details as they become available.