Police arrest suspect involved in Lawrence standoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers say they have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff last week in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department reports on Wednesday that John Robert Berry, 27, has been arrested.

Police said that on August 30, officers responded to a mobile home in the 100 block of Maple Street in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Early details indicated a man was barricaded inside a home with a firearm as well as another individual who was unable to leave due to health issues. Using caution and voiding escalation, officers took up a perimeter position and began attempting to make contact with the Berry.

When officers used an investigative robot to gain entry into the home they discovered Berry was not there.

No details on his arrest have been released at this time. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office booking report, he was arrested at 2:15 a.m. at the same location as the standoff.

His bond has been set at $2,500

KSNT News will continue to update as new information is available.