Washburn football eyes upset against top-ranked Bearcats

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

First and 10

• The Washburn Ichabods will open the Yager Stadium home schedule on Thursday, Sept. 7 when they will face the two-time defending NCAA Champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

• Washburn, who received votes in this week’s AFCA Top 25 coaches poll, is coming off a 31-7 win over Northeastern State improving to 75-46-6 all-time in season openers winning its second straight over the RiverHawks.

• Northwest Missouri, ranked No. 1 in the AFCA Top 25 coaches poll, is coming off a 34-0 win over then-No. 4 ranked Emporia State in its season opener.

• The Ichabods finished in a tie for fourth last season finishing the season with a 7-5 record.

• The Washburn Ichabods were picked sixth in the both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls.

Washburn / Northwest Missouri series notes

• The Ichabods are 6-30 all-time against Northwest Missouri.

• The Bearcats have won the last 12 meetings.

• Washburn’s last win came in a 31-28 win on Oct. 8, 2005 in Maryville when the Ichabods went on to win the MIAA championship.

• The Bearcats are 14-4 in games played in Topeka and 16-2 in games played in Maryville.

• Overall the Bearcats have won the last 11 games in Topeka. Washburn’s last win in Yager Stadium over the Bearcats came in 1994 in a 48-14 win on Oct. 8, 1994.

Coaches

Washburn Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig . . .

• was named head coach of the Ichabod football program Dec. 28, 2001.

• is 104-69 (.599) in his 16th season as the Ichabod head coach.

• is 86-58 (.603) against the MIAA.

• has led the Ichabods to three NCAA Playoff appearances and three bowl appearance championships.

• led the Ichabods to the 2005 MIAA regular season outright championship.

• led the Ichabods to the program’s first 10-win season and their first NCAA or NAIA playoff game victory in school history with a win over Abilene Christian during the 2011 season.

• is Washburn’s all-time winningest football coach with 101 wins.

• is 1-15 against Northwest Missouri.

Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright . . .

• is in his first season as head coach at Northwest Missouri.

• is 1-0 after winning his first game as head coach over Emporia State.

• has been an assistant at NWMSU since 2004 and the defensive coordinator since 2011.

• has gone 76-8 and 57-5 since Wright has been on the Bearcat coaching staff.

• He is 0-0 against Washburn.

Washburn notes

• The 21 yards rushing by the RiverHawks in the opener were the fewest by an Ichabod opponent since Lindenwood had 25 on Oct. 25, 2013.

• After week one, the Ichabods have the fourth-best offensive unit and the fifth-best defensive unit in the MIAA rankings.

• Senior transfer D.J. Olmstead was named the MIAA co-defensive player of the week after picking off two passes in Washburn’s win over Northeastern State in the season opener.

• The Washburn defense limited the RiverHawks to 21 yards rushing on 31 attempts averaging 0.7 yards per carry.

• Washburn has the second-ranked net punting unit in the MIAA after week one averaging 34.4 yards per punt.

• The Ichabods recorded four sacks in the opener and tied for the MIAA lead with two interceptions in week one.

• Logan Twehouse, making his first career starts as a sophomore, accounted for four total touchdowns rushing for two and passing for two in Washburn’s 31-7 win over Northeastern State … he was 12 of 18 from the field for 122 yards passing and had four carries for 21 yards and two scores.

• Washburn improved to 28-0 when holding its opponents to under 10 points in the win over the RiverHawks and they also improved to 91-5 when leading after the third quarter under head coach Craig Schurig on the Ichabod sidelines.

Northwest MIssouri Notes

• Northwest has set a program record with 31 straight victories. The previous mark of 24 games was accomplished from Sept. 18, 1999 – Nov. 11, 2000. Grand Valley holds the NCAA Division II record for consecutive wins at 40 (8/27/05 – 12/1/07).

• Since 1996, Northwest has claimed 16 MIAA titles, 10 clear of Pittsburg State who has six in that span. There has been 18 outright titles and three shared league championships. Thirteen of Northwest’s 16 titles have been outright. Missouri Western is third with two titles since 1996.

• Northwest Missouri is ranked No. 1 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.