Winter Expo reminds KTA workers of roadway safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Autumn is barely approaching, but safety workers are already preparing for the winter months.

Officials with the Kansas Turnpike Authority brushed up their roadway safety knowledge at the Winter Expo on Wednesday. They got an inside look at the latest equipment and the best winter safety practices.

“You don’t know when it’s going to snow. And this helps get our guys in the mode of just getting stuff ready, because if you’re not ready then it’s going to sneak up on you,” said Jason Weber of the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Weber said the Expo is bringing out around 600 more workers than last year.

