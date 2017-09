TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A few Topekans had the chance to relax while also giving back to the community Wednesday night.

The Yoga Room at Fairlawn held a “Yoga for Harvesters” event on the south steps of the State Capitol.

About 100 people donated non-perishable food items and were then treated to an hour of a free yoga class.

This was all to raise awareness about hunger across northeast Kansas.