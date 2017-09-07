Adopt-A-Pet: September 7, 2017

Happy Thursday Northeast Kansas – it’s our favorite day of the week. And that means it’s time for Adopt-A-Pet! Our first pet this week is named after America’s favorite cookie – say hello to Oreo!

Oreo is a three-month-old black and white pit bull mix. He came into the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) as a stray – in pretty poor condition too. But, after being placed in a foster home, he is now a happy and healthy puppy – ready to give lots of love to a forever family.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with HHHS adds, “He’s very active so he just needs an active family to give him that good old running and training, but he will calm down to be a really good dog.”

Oreo does well with kids too and will make a great best friend for you and the entire family!

Our next pet this week is an active dog as well – meet Jackie! Jackie is a four year-old black lab mix. She loves to play with her squeaky toys and any other activities to keep her brain and body busy. HHHS recommends that Jackie be placed in a home with no small children or any other dogs – as she’s very protective of herself and her surroundings. But, it’s that kind of deep love that will make Jackie a truly devoted pet!

And what’s Adopt-A-Pet without a kitty cat? Meet Bindi – the nine year-old domestic long-hair mix. Bindi is a good mix of lazy and pure cuddler. She loves to lay in her bed or climb into a boxes. Bindi just wants a home with a family that can give her lots love and plenty of boxes to squeeze into.

All of the animals featured this week are available for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They open at 11:30 this morning and can’t wait to help you get the adoption process started!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert