A&E docuseries filmed at local high school to premiere in October

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A&E Network is set to premiere “Undercover High,” a new docuseries that follows seven young adults, ranging in age from 21 to 26, who embed themselves for a semester at Highland Park High School in Topeka.

The participants pose as typical students – attending classes, making friends and participating in school clubs and activities – to provide an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager today. Each with personal motivations driving them to help enact positive change, the participants, unaware of each other, arrive on campus where only the school administrators and select members of the community know their true identities and the reason for their semester-long stay. From bullying and the pervasiveness of social media to the struggle to excel in the classroom and navigate evolving social standards, participants discover the challenges and complexities, both new and familiar, facing today’s teens.

The twelve-episode series premieres October 10 at 9:00 p.m. CT

A&E Network said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, was instrumental to the execution of the project at Highland Park High School.

“It is critical that we understand and support the success of public schools, where all students, regardless of privilege or ethnicity, can access an education,” said Anderson. “A&E Network has served as a teaching and learning partner with Highland Park High School students and staff who voluntarily choose to participate in a project highlighting experiences in school and identifying issues impacting all youth. “Undercover High” empowers us to lead courageous conversations focused on improving outcomes, and support students who face various societal challenges providing a deeper understanding of their reality. As we examine ourselves on a national screen, we look forward to joining others as we listen, learn and engage in the dialogue about national issues facing today’s youth.”

A&E Network has created a scholarship fund administered by the Topeka Public Schools Foundation aimed at providing enhanced learning and achievement opportunities for Highland Park High School students.