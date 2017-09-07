After boy found in concrete, ex-Wichita mayor seeks answers

Related Coverage Mother of boy found in concrete named in order

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita mayor and gubernatorial candidate says unsuccessful efforts were made to confirm the safety of his grandson before a body that is believed to be the boy’s was found encased in concrete.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Carl Brewer says “something went wrong,” although it’s too early to know whether the system failed 3-year-old Evan Brewer. Police say the body found Saturday in a rental home is likely that of Evan, though final confirmation is awaiting DNA results.

Brewer says Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, worked through the court system, the state child protective agency and police, raising concerns about Evan. Evan’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested but not charged in the death.

Brewer says Gov. Sam Brownback told him he would look into welfare officials’ involvement.