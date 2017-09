EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle Wednesday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Road 160 and Road T.

When deputies arrived, they found a body in the vehicle. The vehicle had been on fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and KSNT will update the story with information as it becomes available.