Deployed Kansas Guardsmen safe as Hurricane Irma approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard’s 35th Military Police Company have posted a message on their Facebook page to let family and friends know they are safe and well, despite being in the path of Hurricane Irma as it approaches Cuba, where the unit is deployed.

Company Commander Capt. Nicky Inkeep said the current trajectory of Hurricane Irma has her passing to their north. This trajectory will keep the worst of the storm surge away from their island, but still keep them in the outer rings.

“We are expecting tropical storm level winds that should not exceed 50 mph. Of course, we will be monitoring for flooding and associated power outages.”

In preparation for the storm, soldiers were told to move all items away from windows, secure all loose items around buildings, back up computer files, cover computer workstations with plastic bags or wrap, and unplug all unnecessary equipment.

“We have solid plans and we will all be sheltered for the duration of the storm,” said Inskeep. “The safety and well-being of your soldier is my number one priority.”

The Topeka-based company was deployed to Guantanamo Bay in support of Joint Task Force Guantanamo in March. Members are expected to be deployed for approximately nine months.