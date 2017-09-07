Fort Riley soldier found dead in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley reports a 1st Infantry Division soldier was found dead in Junction City on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Garett Swift, 37, a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found dead in his home by the Junction City Police Department.

The JCPD and Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command are investigating Swift’s death.

“The Soldiers of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt., mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Swift,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., commander of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt. “The battalion will continue to fully support Staff Sgt. Swift’s family and teammates through these challenging times.”

According to Fort Riley, Swift joined the Army in October 2006 and arrived at Fort Riley in November 2013.

Swift’s home of record is Charlotte, Michigan. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal.

Swift deployed to South Korea in 2007, Afghanistan in 2009, Germany in 2010 and again to Afghanistan in 2011.

This is the fifth Fort Riley solider to die in recent months. Back in June, Spc. Xavier Joseph Harden, 23, drowned at Milford Lake. In July, Staff Sergeant Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz, was found dead in his vehicle. In August, Peter James Robbins, was killed during an officer involved shooting incident in Junction City and on August 19, Pvt. John Martinez, was found unconscious in his barracks room at Fort Riley’s base where he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Swift’s death are asked to call JCPD at 785-762-5912.