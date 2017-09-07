Kansas Book Festival raises talk of literacy races

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas First Lady Mary Brownback will hold the 7th annual Kansas book festival Saturday, Sept. 9.

The festival will be held on the north side of the capitol building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, with this year’s theme, “Let’s Get Lost.”

The festival opens the page for discussions surrounding literacy rates in our state.

Kansas First Lady Mary Brownback said she mirrored the festival after former First Lady Laura Bush’s book festival in Texas.

According to the most recent numbers, 8% of people lack basic literacy skills in Kansas.

Another statewide test from the Kansas Department of Education revealed that less than half of most grade levels tested are ready for college reading.

“It’s constantly a problem that kids aren’t encouraged to read as much. They watch TV, they do video games, so I think anything we can do to encourage them to understand that you can really get away from it all in a book,” said Brownback.

The festival is also part of a foundation that gives thousands of dollars in grant money to public schools and school libraries across Kansas.

Given Governor Brownback’s recent nomination by President Donald Trump for Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, First Lady Mary Brownback said she’s currently working to make sure the program and the festival will continue.

This year, the festival will feature mostly Kansas authors. For a list of authors you can click here.