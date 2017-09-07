Local Westar crews pack their bags for Florida

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thursday morning, 40 Westar Energy employees packed their bags and began their journey down to Florida to help ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The team is made up of support personnel and line crews.

Just on Sunday, a different crew got back from responding to Hurricane Harvey.

Florida Power & Light reached out to Westar asking for their support ahead of Hurricane Irma and Westar Energy Regional Director Steve Vetsch said they’re happy to help.

“No one utility staff is up for a hurricane storm and nor do we staff up for such things as major tornadoes or things of that nature. It’s a want to help your neighbor kind of mentality here and I think that’s what makes it so special,” said Vetsch.

He said crews could be down in Florida for as long as two weeks. If needed they may send up to 40 more employees.

Crews are expected to make it to Florida sometime Friday.

40 Westar employees are heading down to Florida to help ahead of #HurricaneIrma @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/FD8oScUmpl — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) September 7, 2017