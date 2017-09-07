Man charged in shooting at Lawrence motel that left 1 dead

By Published:
Tyrone Carvin

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is charged with killing one man and wounding two others at a Lawrence motel.

Tyrone Carvin, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa. The shooting happened Saturday at a Motel 6 in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carvin faces three other felony charges after two men were injured. Carvin also suffered a gunshot wound but was treated and released and is being held in Douglas County on $1 million bond.

Police have released few other details about the shooting.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

An attorney appointed for Carvin did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

