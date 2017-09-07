Man robs Kwik Shop in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience story early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at 5700 SW 21st street. When officers arrived, they made contact with the clerk who advised that a black male about 5’6’’ tall, 150 lbs., wearing dark clothing, a mask covering his face and armed with a knife entered the business and demanded money. After the robbery the suspect fled on foot eastbound from the business. There were no injuries reported during this crime. Topeka Police K9 units also responded and are currently attempting to trail the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.