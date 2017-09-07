SWAT team called to house in Belleville in connection to KC homicide

BELLVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are currently seeking a suspect, Zachary Barnes, who may be involved with with a Kansas City homicide. He is a white male, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, with a shaved head. He may also have a red-haired female hostage or accomplice with him. A second suspect has already been arrested in Scandia.

A swat team is at the intersection of 18th and G Streets in Belleville. Gagnon, Lowell and the Blade-Empire report that armed swat officers have surrounded a tan house at 614 18th Street in Belleville demanding the occupants of the home exit the premises.

Multiple schools in Republic County are on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported alleged incident in Belleville involving multiple suspects.

The Belleville Telescope reports that USD 109 was under a lockdown and students would be released only to their parents. The Republic County Hospital, medical clinic are also on lock down.

Additional law enforcement, including air law enforcement have been called to the area.

There was a report of a possible hostage situation in Scandia around 2:00 p.m. People were asked to make sure their vehicles were accounted for. Pike Valley High School was also on lockdown as officials searched for fugitives heading east of Scandia.

Just after 3:00 p.m. there was a report of local law enforcement in Concordia asking residents and all businesses to go on lockdown as they handled an “outside threat.” Reports say police were looking for a white male in a white shirt, shorts and a ball cap who reportedly had been spotted in downtown Concordia. The Kansas Highway Patrol swat team was responding. USD 333, Cloud County Community College and the Cloud County Courthouse are all reported to be on lockdown. USD 333 said students would not be released until the issue was resolved.

A message on the school district’s Facebook page read,”This procedure is for the safety of all involved and we thank you for your support of our schools and local law enforcement. We will advise as new information is available.”

KSNT News has reached out to the Republic County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update as new information becomes available.