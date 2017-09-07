NFL season opens to a booing crowd

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, prize-winning investigative reporters from ESPN, are working on a book about Goodell, team owners and the “momentous power struggles” that shape the league. Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that it had acquired the book “Powerball.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The New England Patriots are celebrating their fifth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots planned a ceremony to unveil the NFL championship banner before the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was on the field before the game, which was also the opener for the NFL season. With New England fans still angry about Goodell’s “Deflategate” investigation, he received a chilly welcome.

Fans booed him and wore shirts featuring his face adorned with a red clown nose. A website handed out thousands of towels with the image, too.

The Patriots won their fifth championship in February, rallying from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

