Someone You Should Know: John Gaber

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From hitting rock bottom to living the life he’s always dreamed of, a Topeka man uses Facebook and a video camera to inspire others every single day.

Gaber makes videos every day, and then posts them on his Facebook page called C9LYFE, “C, number 9, L-Y-F-E, Cloud 9 LYFE, is live you forget everything,” Gaber said.

That’s John’s motto and what he preaches in his videos to his followers. “I’m overflown with positivity, inspiration, motivation, I’m overflown with that, I want to give that to everybody else.”

Gaber didn’t always have this positive outlook in life. Gaber said he hit rock bottom, right around the time he was 18-years-old and in the military.

“I had 50 dollars a month for gas and groceries, I was eating one meal a day, every day for nearly a year.”

That’s when he says he became severely depressed.

“I’ve been pacing back and forth in my apartment with a bottle full of alcohol and a handful of pills ready to kill my life, ready to commit suicide multiple times.”

Despite having those feelings, John knew deep down, he could turn his life around.

He just had to change his attitude.

“Every situation is think positive about it, be positive about it, stay positive through the whole thing and that will take you through everything, that’s what will bring you success.”

John now owns his own gym.

And is living a C9LYFE.

Now he’s just ready to help others find their own C9LYFE.

“Somedays you might take a leap forward, other days you might move a centimeter, it doesn’t matter, every day is a step forward towards your goals, what are you doing every single day’s toward your goals.”

